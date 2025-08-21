KBC 17: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question that made this season's first crorepati Aditya Kumar quit the show?

After becoming the first crorepati in KBC 17, Aditya Kumar said that being praised by Amitabh Bachchan is as big as winning Rs 1 crore.

Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand became the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. In the latest episode aired on Wednesday, Aditya continued his journey after winning Rs 25 lakh. He went on to answer the next two questions correctly to win Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, but quit at the last question that could have fetched him Rs 7 crore. Here are his last three questions on KBC 17

Rs 50 Lakh question - On which planet of the solar system is a crater named after the Russian artist Nicholas Roerich, father-in-law of Devika Rani? Options - A) Mars B) Venus C) Jupiter D) Mercury

Without using any lifeline, Aditya gave the correct answer as D) Mercury

Rs 1 Crore question - Which of these elements is named after the scientist who separated the plutonium element used in the first atomic bomb? A) Seaborgium B) Mendelevium C) Rutherfordium B) Bohrium

Aditya used the 50-50 lifeline and he was left with two options A) Seaborgium and D) Bohrium. He then paused for a second before giving the correct answer as A) Seaborgium

Rs 7 Crore question - Which Japanese artist came to India in the 1930s and painted a famous series depicting the Taj Mahal, Sanchi Stupa, and Ellora Caves? A) Hiroshi Sugimoto B) Hiroshi Senju C) Hiroshi Yoshida D) Hiroshi Nakajima

Aditya chose to quit the game show and take home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore. He was also gifted a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The correct answer was then revealed to be C) Hiroshi Yoshida

After becoming the first crorepati of KBC 17, Aditya Kumar shared his experience of meeting the superstar Amitabh Bachchan as he said in a statement, "Amitabh Sir has a magnetic presence, but what really touched me was his humility. He asked me about my life, encouraged me when the pressure was high, and praised me for playing with knowledge instead of guesswork. Honestly, that praise felt like a bigger prize than the money itself."

READ | Swara Bhasker says she has crush on Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, netizens call her 'shameless lady'