KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

The special episode will air on August 15 as part of the show’s “Maha Utsav” celebrations.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Sony Entertainment Television has announced a special Independence Day episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, featuring three officials from the armed forces: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee from the Navy.

The episode will air on August 15 as part of the show’s “Maha Utsav” celebrations.

Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh were among the prominent faces who addressed the media during India’s Operation Sindoor. This military operation, conducted in the early hours of May 7 this year, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan as retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In a teaser released on Tuesday, Amitabh is seen welcoming the officers to the hot seat, as the audience chants “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” The officers also explain the reasoning behind the strikes. Colonel Qureshi tells Amitabh, “Pakistan yeh karta chala araha hai. Toh jawab dena banta tha sir. Isiliye Operation Sindoor ko plan kiya gaya.”

Operation Sindoor led to an 88-hour cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, ending on May 10 after a ceasefire was reached. India has stated that the ceasefire was mutually agreed upon at Pakistan’s request, while Islamabad claims US President Donald Trump helped broker it through trade negotiations — a claim India has rejected.

