KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning maiden IPL title with RCB, says 'vijay jab praapt hoti hai...'

Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a cricket-related question in a recent episode: "In 2025, who became the first batter to score 9000 runs for a single franchise in his career?" The contestant replied correctly, but what grabbed attention was Big B speaking fondly of Virat Kohli.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning maiden IPL title with RCB, says 'vijay jab praapt hoti hai...'
Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, has been making headlines for the past few weeks, with the latest episode of the show especially going viral for Amitabh Bachchan's fond remembrance of Virat Kohli winning his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with RCB. A moment from KBC 17 is being widely shared on social media, in which Amitabh Bachchan could be seen remembering Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning his maiden IPL title with RCB.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Virat Kohli's emotional reaction to winning maiden IPL title with RCB

Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a cricket-related question in a recent episode: "In 2025, who became the first batter to score 9000 runs for a single franchise in his career?" The contestant replied correctly with Virat Kohli, but what grabbed attention was Amitabh Bachchan speaking fondly of the former Indian team captain. 

Big B said, "Virat Kohli apne career me sirf RCB ke liye khele hain aur ye kabhi jeet nahi paaye the. Wo drishya dekha hoga aapne jab wo jeete the. Itna bhaavuk ho jata hai insaan, itna bada cricketer! Vishwbhar me jiska naam ho! Vijay jab praapt hoti hai na itne saalon ki mehnat ke baad, tab, thoda sa aadmi hil jaata hai." (Translation: Virat Kohli has played his entire career for RCB and had never won before. You must have seen the moment when they won. A person becomes so emotional, such a great cricketer! One whose name is known all over the world! When victory comes after so many years of hard work, it shakes a man a little.)

RCB speaks out after three months of Bengaluru stampede

On Thursday, for the first time in three months after the Bengaluru stampede, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL franchise, shared a heartfelt message for their fans, stating that “the Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief”.

On June 4, 11 people died and over 50 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium as a massive crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, celebrating their maiden IPL trophy win.

READ | US President Trump is in 'good shape' but VP JD Vance says 'he is ready to take charge as America’s commander-in-chief if...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
