KBC 16's first Adivasi contestant Banti Vadiva says his father never thought people would clap for him | Exclusive

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's first Adivashi contestant Banti Vadiva serves as an inspiring example for everyone who faces struggles and lacks resources but refuses to give up.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's first Adivashi contestant Banti Vadiva has made everyone proud by reaching the Rs 1 crore question. He comes from a small village called Asadi in Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, and belongs to the Adivasi community.

Despite all the challenges that he faced, Banti has a BCA degree and is now preparing for a Grade 3 job with the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Banti talked about his journey from a small village to the KBS's hot seat.

Banti shared that he has been preparing for competitive exams since 2017 and has been watching KBC ever since. The show became his dream because it offers a chance to earn money through knowledge. He also recounted the time when he told his parents about his dream. He mentioned that his parents had no knowledge of Kaun Banega Crorepati. They had heard of Amitabh Bachchan but had never seen him, as they don't have a TV at home.

Banti also shared that he never imagined flying in an airplane. Growing up in his village, he and his family often slept outdoors, and he would gaze up at the sky, watching stars and planes pass by. Being on a plane through his experience on Kaun Banega Crorepati feels like a dream come true for him and his father.

He then shared that his father became emotional when he saw the KBC set in real life and met Amitabh Bachchan, something he had never imagined. The moment when the audience clapped for him was incredibly moving, as he never expected both the audience and Amitabh Bachchan to clap for his son.

When Banti came to Mumbai, he had only Rs 260 in his account, but now, thanks to KBC, he has become a lakhpati. He plans to use his winnings to repay his father's loan and complete his education to inspire his village, showing them that dreams can come true even in the face of adversity.

Banti faced challenges due to lack of direction and information. Many people in his community lack self-confidence and struggle with the belief that success is unattainable. Although Banti graduated with a bachelor's in computer applications (BCA), he never looked for a job, having been advised by friends that a master’s degree was crucial. He began preparing for further exams, guided to use online resources rather than formal coaching. Despite his efforts, he missed several opportunities for Grade 3 government positions. Additionally, government schemes for skill development and employment opportunities were not available to him due to age restrictions and delayed information about these opportunities, causing him to miss out. Now, Banti is focused on preparing for a Grade 3 position under the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Banti attempted Rs 1 crore question but took home Rs 50 lakhs. Banti serves as an inspiring example for everyone who faces struggles and lacks resources but refuses to give up. His journey demonstrates that with determination and hard work, even those starting with very little can achieve great things. Despite financial challenges and humble beginnings, Banti's perseverance and dedication have led him to success, proving that unwavering commitment can turn dreams into reality.

