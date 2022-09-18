Search icon
KBC 14: Kavita Chawla becomes first crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan's show

The first participant in the most recent season of Kaun Banega Crorepati to get the cash prize of Rs. 7 crore is Kolhapur, Maharashtra's homemaker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:59 AM IST

The first participant in the most recent season of Kaun Banega Crorepati to get the cash prize of Rs. 7 crore is Kolhapur, Maharashtra's homemaker Kavita Chawla. Kavita will answer the "Rs. 7.5 crore?" question while she is still in the firing line. On Saturday, Sony TV unveiled a trailer for the most recent KBC 14 episode, which had Kavita and Amitabh Bachchan in the frame. Kavita reportedly completed her education up to the 12th grade. 

Along with the KBC 14 promo, the channel wrote in the caption, “Housewife Kavita Chawla ji ne ₹1 crore jeet kar KBC season 14 mein ek naya itihaas rach diya! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, iss Monday aur Tuesday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (Kavita Chawla, who is a housewife, won ₹1 crore on KBC 14 to make history. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday and Tuesday at 9pm only on Sony TV).” 

Kavita is shown in the video celebrating after winning the Rs 1 crore prize. Before attempting her next question, which might earn her Rs 7.5 crore if answered properly, the KBC candidate likewise appears attentive. On the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted programme earlier in August, Ayush Garg of Delhi became the first competitor of this season to pass the new stage of Rs 75 lakh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an interview with Times of India, Kavita said, “I am extremely happy to reach till here. I feel proud that I am the first contestant to win ₹1 crore and I am really hoping and looking forward to answering the ₹7.5 crore question too. My father and son Vivek are with me in Mumbai and nobody in my family knows yet that I have won 1 crore. I want them to see the show and surprise them.” 

According to a story in the Times of India, Kavita only completed her studies up till Class XII, but she made an effort to maintain her love in reading and studying. She also mentioned how she had always wanted to be on the show and how it had come true for her. 

