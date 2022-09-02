KBC 14: Nikhat Zareen shares how a man beat her during match, talks about her mom's reaction

SonyTV/Instagram

Commonwealth gold medalists Nikhat Zareen and Mirabai Chanu will share amazing tales from their life with host Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming Kaun Banega Crorepati episode airing on Monday. A recent advertisement has wrestler Nikhat discussing an event in which she was knocked out cold during a match.

In the trailer, Nikhat is seen explaining to Amitabh and the audience how she got into a fight with a man and suffered a black eye and bleeding from her nose as a result. "Beta, tujhe kujh hogya to tere se shaadi kaun karega," her mother reacted.

Amitabh said, "oho," in amazement at her response. "I responded, 'Arey Ammi aap tension kyu lerahi ho, agar naam hoga to dulho ki line lag jaani hai (Mom, why are you so tense, if I earn a name, grooms will be lined up for me)," continued Nikhat. Amitabh started laughing at this point.

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Iss Somvaar, @zareennikhat ji share karengi apni academy ka ek kissa, jisse unki ammi ko hone lagi unki fikr. (This Monday, Nikhat Zareen will share an incident from her coaching academy which left her mom worried).”

In a different advertisement, Mirabai was shown requesting Amitabh to recite his well-known opening line from the 1990 movie Agneepath. Just as in the movie, he identified himself as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan.

Amitabh returned to work on Thursday after clawing back from Covid-19. After testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, he was placed in home isolation for nine days. Amitabh had expressed worry about missing the KBC shoot on his blog. "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”