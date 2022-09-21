Search icon
KBC 14 crorepati Kavita Chawla recalls being subjected to taunts after she couldn't reach hot seat last year

Kavita Chawla, who became the first crorepati in KBC 14, revealed that she wasn't able to clear the fastest finger first round last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Kavita Chawla/Instagram

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, got its first Crorepati winner in the form of Kavita Chawla from Kolhapur in the episode telecast on Tuesday, September 20. The 45-year-old took home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore but couldn't answer the question worth Rs 7.5 crore. 

Kavita even came on the quizzing-based game show last year but was not able to clear the fastest finger first round to reach the hot seat. In a recent interview, she revealed that she was even subjected to taunts by people around her saying 'crorepati ban gayi' after she went her home empty-handed in 2021.

Kavita told IndianExpress.com that she was heartbroken last year and broke down into tears on her seat when Amitabh himself came to her and told her to not get demotivated. She said that it was his words that kept echoing in her mind and she decided to attempt again this year.

"This was such a big opportunity and I was the first from my colony to go this far. And to be not able to play the game was a disappointment for everyone. Many even taunted me saying ‘crorepati ban gayi’. I didn’t reply to them then but now I am indeed a crorepati", Kavita stated to the portal.

Talking about her interaction with Amitabh, Kavita said, "He was so frank and open to converse that I really had a lot of fun with him. I remember Amitji coming to me at the end and saying that I played a clever game. That was a huge compliment from him and it was the highlight of my journey."

Kavita even talked about her personal struggles while playing the game. The KBC 14 winner stated that she had to drop out after her class 12th to support her family financially and began working on her sewing machine for eight years for which she used to get Rs 20 per day.

