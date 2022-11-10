KBC 14: Contestant wants Amitabh Bachchan to call wife Jaya 'bae', his hilarious response goes viral

File photo

The most recent contender to take the hot seat on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati was Harsh Saluja. The participant questioned the actor about how he addresses his wife Jaya Bachchan during the course of the program.

Reacting to it Big B said, “Yes, I do use a special name, but why should I tell you that?”

Harsh then acknowledged that he occasionally refers to his wife Ritu as Boo or Bae and suggested that Big B consider calling Jaya something similar as well.

To this he said, “I was born in Uttar Pradesh. The word ‘bae’ has altogether a different meaning,” “Kyu be kaise ho tum?” (Hey, how are you?).

Later, when Harsh complained that his wife wouldn't allow him stay up late to watch the game, they even talked about football games. While his wife Ritu insisted that she has never forbade Harsh from watching football, Bachchan asked the wife on his behalf to let him watch a game or two if he so desires.

Up until he got to the question for Rs. 12, 50,000, Harsh was playing perfectly. As a result of his incorrect response, Harsh's reward money was decreased, and he ultimately won Rs 3,20,000 from the game show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 had Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta as guests. Together with Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan, the group walked on stage in style. The veteran actors were seen having some fun together in the promo video that the channel shared.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen welcoming his pals to his game show in the footage that Sony TV's Instagram page shared. The actors were seen having lighthearted discussions as Boman Irani says, "Let's enjoy." In another scene, Big B exclaims "haaye Anupam" while Anupam Kher massages him. Neena Gupta after seeing this can be seen giggling.