KBC 14: Can you answer this question worth Rs 3,20,000 about the United Arab Emirates that Arshdeep Singh couldn't?

SonyTV/Instagram

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has people glued to their TVs. Today's episode of the programme featured a man named Arshdeep Singh who played well until a question made him use two of his lifelines.

The question that he could not answer was:

Q. Which of these is not part of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates?

A.Ras Al Khaimah

B.Abu Simbel

C.Sharjah

D.Fujairah

Answer: B| Abu Simbel

A few days ago, during a media interaction, Megastar was asked by Indian Express, what makes him bring back to host the show.

Bachchan promptly replied to the query by asserting, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.” The Paa star further revealed that even after 13 seasons of the show, he still feels nervous about heading the show. "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.