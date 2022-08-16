KBC 14: Can you answer this question worth Rs 1 crore about first mountain peak above 8,000 m that Ayush Garg couldn't?

SonyTV/Instagram

The current season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC has been running for a few days, and fans are adoring it as usual. Ayush Garg was in the hot seat and plans to launch a firm with the money he wins.

Some questions asked on the episode were:

Q. In Keshava Guha’s book ‘Accidental Magic’ the four main characters are all major fans of which book series?

A. Harry Potter

Q.PC Mody, the returning officer for the 2022 presidential elections, is the secretary-general of which of these bodies?

A. Rajya Sabha

Q. Around 300 Indian soldiers were also evacuated as part of operation dynamo by the allies in word war two, from which place in the north of France?

A.Dunkirk

Q. The tomb of which of these people will be in front of you when you walk through the Buland Darwaza ar Fatehpur Sikri?

A. Salim Chishti

Q. In 1974, which nation won the Davis Cup final through a default, after India refused to play that country on principle?

A. South Africa

Here is the question he failed to answer:

Q. Which was the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height to be summited by humans?

A. Lhotse

For the unversed, The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.