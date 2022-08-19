Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

KBC 14: Can you answer this question about Valmiki Ramayana worth Rs 12,50,000 that made Ruchi Puwar quit?

Today's episode of the programme KBC 14 featured a homemaker Ruchi Puwar who won the fastest finger first.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

KBC 14: Can you answer this question about Valmiki Ramayana worth Rs 12,50,000 that made Ruchi Puwar quit?
SonyTV/Instagram

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has people glued to their TVs. Today's episode of the programme featured a homemaker Ruchi Puwar who won the fastest finger first.

Some questions asked in the show were:

Q. Rupak, Kehrva and Dadra are names of what entity, also the name of a movie starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna?

A. Taal

Q. What connects the names Malwa and Chota Nagpur?

A. Both are Plateaus

Q. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was elected the Lok Sabha from which constituency in 2019?

A. Varanasi

Q. The first known human case of which of these diseases in the news in 2022m was discovered in 1970?

A. Monkeypox

Q. In January 2022, at whose hometown in Haryana did India Post install a gold-coloured postbox?

A. Neeraj Chopra

Q. Which of these leaders was present at the Champaran Satyagraha with Mahatma Gandhi in 1917?

A. Rajendra Prasad 1,60,000

Q. What is the name of the airline promoted by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, whose first flight took off in August 2022?

A. Akasa Air

Q.  In 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned a ruling named Roe v Wade, which had established a right to what?

A. Abortion

The question that made her quit was:

Q. Which of these is not the name of the Valmiki Ramayana?

A. Vanavasa Kanda

 

For the unversed, The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.