KBC 14: Can you answer this question about Valmiki Ramayana worth Rs 12,50,000 that made Ruchi Puwar quit?

SonyTV/Instagram

The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has people glued to their TVs. Today's episode of the programme featured a homemaker Ruchi Puwar who won the fastest finger first.

Some questions asked in the show were:

Q. Rupak, Kehrva and Dadra are names of what entity, also the name of a movie starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna?

A. Taal

Q. What connects the names Malwa and Chota Nagpur?

A. Both are Plateaus

Q. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was elected the Lok Sabha from which constituency in 2019?

A. Varanasi

Q. The first known human case of which of these diseases in the news in 2022m was discovered in 1970?

A. Monkeypox

Q. In January 2022, at whose hometown in Haryana did India Post install a gold-coloured postbox?

A. Neeraj Chopra

Q. Which of these leaders was present at the Champaran Satyagraha with Mahatma Gandhi in 1917?

A. Rajendra Prasad 1,60,000

Q. What is the name of the airline promoted by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, whose first flight took off in August 2022?

A. Akasa Air

Q. In 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned a ruling named Roe v Wade, which had established a right to what?

A. Abortion

The question that made her quit was:

Q. Which of these is not the name of the Valmiki Ramayana?

A. Vanavasa Kanda

For the unversed, The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.