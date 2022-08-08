KBC 14: Can you answer this question on India's Chief Election Commissioner that made Dulichand Agarwal win Rs 50 lakh?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14/Episode screengrabs

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 aired its second episode on Monday, August 2, after its Grand Premiere episode that featured celebrities such as actor Aamir Khan, boxer Mary Kom and footballer Sunil Chhetri along with Mithali Madhumita, the first female officer to win the Gallantry Award and Major D.P. Singh, India's first blade runner.

The second episode saw Dulichand Agarwal take the hot seat and he answered some tough questions with confidence to win Rs 50 lakh in the episode. In the Tuesday episode, he will become the first contestant in KBC history to play the Dhan Amrit Sawaal worth Rs 75 lakh, which has been introduced this season to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence, which the show is calling Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv.

Here are some of the questions from tonight's episode -

Q. Known as the 'Queen of Ranthambore', "Macchli" was an animal of which species?

A. Fish

B. Peacock

C. Deer

D. Tiger

Answer - D. Tiger

Q Hinge, Pivot, and Ball and Socket are examples of what in your body?

A. Joints

B. Heart Valves

C. Nerve Connections

D. Veins

Answer - A. Joints

Q. In July 2022, Parameswaran Iyer took charge as the CEO of which government organisation?

A. Make In India

B. NITI Aayog

C. Digital India

D. CBI

Answer - B. Niti Aayog

Q. The Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is located in which city?

A. Kolkata

B. Chennai

C. Vishakhapatnam

D. Bhubaneshwar

Answer - C. Vishakhapatnam

Q. The metal used to make the medals for the 2022 Tokyo Olympics was extracted from what?

A. Recycled electronics

B. Old sporting equipment

C. Scrapped railway tracks

D. Decommissioned Airplanes

Answer - A. Recycled electronics



READ | Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan wins Rs 50 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan’s show

Q. In May 2022, at which institution did Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw make a call on an indigenously tested 5G network?

A. Indian Institute of Science

B. IIT Madras

C. IIT BHU

D. National Innovation Foundation

Answer - B. IIT Madras

Q. One of the earliest projects of which Indian conglomerate was the construction of Mumbai's Malabar Hill Reservoir in 1887?

A. Tata Sons

B. Shapoorji Pallonji Group

C. Wadia Group

D. Birla Group

Answer - B. Shapoorji Pallonji Group



Here's the question for Rs 50 lakh -

Q. In 1953, the Parliamentary elections of which country were conducted under the charge of India's first Chief Election Commissioner?

A. Nepal

B. Afghanistan

C. Sudan

D. South Africa

Dulichand Agarwal, who requested BigB to call him 'DC' in the entire episode, used 50-50 lifeline for the above question. After 50-50, the two options remaining were Sudan and South Africa. 'DC Ji', as the Brahmastra actor called him, even said Sudan before using the lifeline and with just two options, he became sure of his answer and won half a crore. India's first Chief Election Commissioner was Sukumar Sen and he headed the first elections in Sudan as well.

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs at 9 pm from Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.