'KBC 13': Siddhant Chaturvedi raps for Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji leaves him speechless - WATCH

The 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' cast - Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari - will be the guests in the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. A special promo has been released by Sony Entertainment Television on its social media channels. The episode will be telecasted tomorrow, November 19.

In the promo video, one can hear Siddhant Chaturvedi addressing Amitabh Bachchan as "Yeh Rishte Mein Sabke Baap Hain" in his rap, a reference to the iconic line from Bachchan's 1988 hit Shahenshah - "Rishte Main Toh Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain, Naam Hai Shahenshah."

Saif and Rani are seen dancing to the title track of their romantic hit film ‘Hum Tum’ (2004). The two were also paired across in ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’ (2007) and ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic’ (2008). When the host Amitabh Bachchan asks them “Kisko sabse zyaada gussa aata hai? (Who gets angry more)” Rani's reply leaves him speechless. She says, "Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them)." This surely must have reminded Amitabh of his wife Jaya Bachchan who is a Bengali too. The Paa actor is left speechless, as seen in the video, and just responds with "No more questions."

Watch the video here:

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is the sequel to the comedy-drama ‘Bunty Aur Babli' released in 2005. Saif Ali Khan replaces Amitabh’s son, Abhishek Bachchan in the sequel while Rani Mukerji reprises her role from the earlier film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have been added as the young con-artists in the film set for a theatrical release tomorrow, November 19.

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the character of Dashrath Singh, Joint Commissioner of Police in the 2005 film, whose aim is to nab the con-couple Rakesh “Bunty” Trivedi (Abhishek) and Vimmi “Babli” Saluja (Rani). The film was a critical and commercial success. Its main highlight was the song ‘Kaja Re’ featuring the two Bachchans and Aishwarya Rai dancing to Gulzar’s memorable lyrics and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s addictive music. Aishwarya Rai later married Junior Bachchan in 2007.

The 2021 film marks the directorial debut of Varun V. Sharma and is produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. Sharvari makes her big-screen debut with this film. She was last seen in 2020 in the Amazon Prime original show ‘The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye’. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a supporting role.