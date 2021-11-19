‘KBC 13’: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan win Rs 25 lakh, took lifeline for THIS question about Bharat Ratna awardee

Headlines

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

Wordle 833 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30

Cauvery river row: Karnataka to file review petition before SC challenging CWMA order

Top 10 Hindi movies with highest footfalls

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

Outstanding World Cup Records of Captains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Tiger 3: Ashutosh Rana reveals if his character Col Luthra appears in Salman's film, discusses YRF Spy Universe's future

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

HomeTelevision

Television

‘KBC 13’: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan win Rs 25 lakh, took lifeline for THIS question about Bharat Ratna awardee

Bunty and Babli were joined by the younger generation Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari also attended the show and performed admirably

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2021, 10:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ with Amitabh Bachchan to promote their film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. The pair, who rejoined professionally after a 12-year hiatus, discussed their friendship. Saif said that Rani had offered him some wonderful relationship advice back in the day in the promotions, and the two had some nice moments together.

Bunty and Babli were joined by the younger generation Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari also attended the show and performed admirably.

 

Here are some questions that came their way-

Q.Which of these is a Hindi idiom that means ‘to harm’ or ‘to cheat’?

A. Chuna Lagana

 

Q. Which of these would complete the name of this Maharashtrian dish made of rice flour, wheat, bajra, jowar or gram flour: “…. Peeth”?

A. Thali

 

Q. Brogues, Moccasins, Debies and Oxfords are all types of what?

A. Shoes

 

Q. In the video game Angry Birds, what do players use to launch angry birds at pigs?

A. Slingshot

The question about Bharat Ratna Awardee was-

Who among these was the first person from Bengal to win the Bharat Ratna?

A. Bidhan Chandra Roy

 

Rani was also asked by Amitabh Bachchan about the changes she has seen in Saif over the years. While Rani has seen Saif since his  Hum Tum days, she has also seen him during many turbulent periods of his life, according to her. “Now, when I worked with him for Bunty Aur Babli 2 after 12 years, I saw that he has matured a lot, and I like working with him, because I want to give it my best.”

 

For the unversed, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released in theatres on November 19th.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pitru Paksha 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during 15 days of Shradh

Amit Shah, JP Nadda reach Jaipur to discuss upcoming Rajasthan Assembly election

Karnataka Bandh: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru; traffic disruption expected

ISKCON issues Rs 100-Crore defamation notice to BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for 'biggest cheat', ‘selling cow’ statement

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma sets new record for most sixes in a single country, becomes fastest to 550 sixes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE