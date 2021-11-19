‘KBC 13’: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan win Rs 25 lakh, took lifeline for THIS question about Bharat Ratna awardee

Bunty and Babli were joined by the younger generation Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari also attended the show and performed admirably

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ with Amitabh Bachchan to promote their film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. The pair, who rejoined professionally after a 12-year hiatus, discussed their friendship. Saif said that Rani had offered him some wonderful relationship advice back in the day in the promotions, and the two had some nice moments together.

Bunty and Babli were joined by the younger generation Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari also attended the show and performed admirably.

Here are some questions that came their way-

Q.Which of these is a Hindi idiom that means ‘to harm’ or ‘to cheat’?

A. Chuna Lagana

Q. Which of these would complete the name of this Maharashtrian dish made of rice flour, wheat, bajra, jowar or gram flour: “…. Peeth”?

A. Thali

Q. Brogues, Moccasins, Debies and Oxfords are all types of what?

A. Shoes

Q. In the video game Angry Birds, what do players use to launch angry birds at pigs?

A. Slingshot

The question about Bharat Ratna Awardee was-

Who among these was the first person from Bengal to win the Bharat Ratna?

A. Bidhan Chandra Roy

Rani was also asked by Amitabh Bachchan about the changes she has seen in Saif over the years. While Rani has seen Saif since his Hum Tum days, she has also seen him during many turbulent periods of his life, according to her. “Now, when I worked with him for Bunty Aur Babli 2 after 12 years, I saw that he has matured a lot, and I like working with him, because I want to give it my best.”

For the unversed, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released in theatres on November 19th.