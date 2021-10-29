'KBC 13’: Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao win Rs 25 lakh, pick lifeline for THIS question about Naga martial art

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao paid a visit to the sets of superstar Amitabh Bachchan's hosted quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to promote their new film 'Hum Do Hamare Do’. The two also played the quiz game very well.

Here are some questions that came their way-

1. What does the proverb ‘charbi chadhna’ mean?

A. To become arrogant

2. Which Salman Khan movie has a song that mentions various Mumbai roads such as linkin road, warden road, cadell road, peddar road and others?

A. Patthar Ke Phool

3. Homosaepians are living organisms of which planet?

A. Earth

4. Which of these is the name of the island visited by Gulliver during his travels in ‘Gulliver’s Travels’?

A. Lilliput

5. Seychelles is a tiny island nation located in which ocean?

A. Indian Ocean

6. In September 2021, which of these politicians from Haryana passed his class 10 at the age of 86, by scoring 88 per cent in his English supplementary paper?

A. Om Prakash Chautala

The question they had a difficult time answering was-

Q. Which Naga martial art is characterised by kicking and blocking by the soles of the feet?

A. Aki Kiti

As far as the rest of the episode is concerned, Kriti went down on one knee and requested a dance from the Big B. As they waltzed on the sets of KBC 13, Kriti followed Amitabh's lead and danced, while Rajkummar Rao applauded them.

Rajkumar Rao will also appear in the upcoming episode, replicating the legendary 'Ma' sequence from Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Deewar,'. On the KBC show, the actor was also seen performing a rap, impressing Kriti and Amitabh.