Television

'KBC 13': Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood to play quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Sonu Sood and comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen playing the quiz game with host Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

Famous Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sonu Sood, who won millions of hearts because of his humanitarian work during the tough times of Covid-19, along with comedian Kapil Sharma will appear as a special guest on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode.

Sonu Sood and Kapil Sharma will be seen playing the quiz game with the host Amitabh Bachchan. Both of them will be seen sharing some intriguing stories from their professional and personal lives. The recent promo shows Kapil Sharma presenting a few of his comic acts.

He can be heard saying, “even if somebody visits Big B’s house as a guest, he gives four options to choose which includes tea, coffee, buttermilk, or lemonade.” Furthermore, he imitated Amitabh Bachchan and repeated his lines from the show. So, Kapil makes everyone laugh out loud with his funny acts and sets the show on fire.

Sonu Sood will also be seen opening up about his work during the time of the pandemic. Also, he will also be seen throwing light on his ongoing venture of giving counseling and mentorship to the kids who are not able to plan their careers. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will air on November 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Recently, Geeta Singh Gour, a 53-year-old homemaker from Gwalior, became the third person to take back home a cheque of Rs 1 crore from the quiz show. From being a homemaker to pursuing an LL.B. with her husband’s support, Gour has crossed a number of barriers in life to fulfill her dreams. She said, “I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of ‘KBC’ for about 16-17 years now, but I got to realise my dream only this year. It has been a good year for me."

About meeting her superstar host, Amitabh Bachchan, the newly-minted crorepati said, “Meeting Mr Bachchan was a great feeling. The hot seat really gets to you, but it was a wonderful experience. I did not come in with any expectations, winning a crore was indeed a big achievement for me.”

Talking about her road to becoming a crorepati, she said, “I prepared intensely for this day and I have been doing so for many years. This year, when I got a call saying that I have been shortlisted, I intensified my preparations. Even while cooking, cutting vegetables, eating, I ensured I was also collecting information and gaining knowledge.”

While giving a message to everyone, she said, “Take that big step forward to realise your dreams. Don’t pull yourself back.”

After 13 years of marriage, with her husband’s support, she earned her LL.B. degree. Her family, apart from her husband, never supported her efforts to complete her studies, but Gour said she didn’t want to be like a lot of women who stay at home and let go of their desires. (With inputs from IANS)

 

  

