The 13th season of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is now airing, and it will feature a Student Week Special in which children aged 8 to 15 will sit in the hot seat and not only answer questions but also question presenter Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitoj Singh made an appearance and did a fantastic job. He was unable to respond to this question about Antarctica.

Q. Which is the biggest glacier in the world, located in Antarctica?

A. Lambert

It's always fun to sit in front of the TV and speculate on which questions Amitabh Bachchan may ask, and how many of them you already know the answers to. When confronted with these questions in order to earn a certain amount of money from the show, the person in the hot seat becomes considerably more pressured and challenged.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ will reach 1000 episodes on Friday. The quiz programme will include Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, and Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, on the occasion.

In a blog post, after the special episode was announced, Amitabh called the shoot an ‘evening of great pride’ for him. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” he wrote.