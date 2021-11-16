‘KBC 13’: Can you answer this question about ‘Birdman of India’ that young contestant Vanshi couldn’t?

The 13th season of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is now airing, and it will feature a Student Week Special in which children aged 8 to 15 will sit in the hot seat and not only answer questions but also question presenter Amitabh Bachchan.

It's always fun to sit in front of the TV and speculate on which questions Amitabh Bachchan may ask, and how many of them you already know the answers to. When confronted with these questions in order to earn a certain amount of money from the show, the person in the hot seat becomes considerably more pressured and challenged.

A kid named Vanshi appeared on the show and played very well too.

Some questions that came her way were-

Q. While playing which of these games will one note use a stone as playing equipment?

A. Ankh Macholi

Q. How many sides does a rhombus have?

A. 4

Q.Which of these is an example of an insulator?

A. A wooden spoon

Q. Who is the president of India to get elected twice?

A. Dr Rajendra Prasad

The question she could not answer was a picture question. Big B showed a picture of ‘Bird man of India’ and asked his name.

Q. Who is the person shown in the picture?

A. Salim Ali

The contestants were chosen totally online for the second year in a row. Everything was done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, from registration to auditions. Unlike past years, the performance will have a live audience in the studio this year. As a result, one of the most popular lifelines, Audience Poll, has made a comeback