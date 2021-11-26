‘KBC 13’: Can you answer this question about Dr Rajendra Prasad that helped John Abraham win Rs 25 lakh?

John Abraham and his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar along with Nikhil Advani took the stage on today's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' to promote their upcoming film, 'Satyameva Jayate 2' directed by Milap Zaveri.

They performed admirably, and a slew of difficult questions were thrown their way, which they expertly answered.

The Rs 25 lakh question was posed after a photograph of Dr. Rajendra Prasad was shown.

Q. After the 1946 provincial elections, this eminent political leader served as what minister?

Options were-

-Education

-Food and Agriculture

-Industries and Supplies

-Works, Mines and Power

The answer was Food and Agriculture

John was seen breaking down in tears in the show. As they witnessed the action star wipe his tears with a handkerchief, Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Khosla Kumar were taken aback.

'Satyameva Jayate 2', the action film starring John Abraham, was released in theatres on Thursday (November 25) and has received positive reviews from fans, according to social media posts.

The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, is a sequel to the 2018 film 'Satyameva Jayate.'

In the sequel, John will play three roles, with Divya Khosla Kumar playing the leading heroine. In addition to Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni will play titular roles.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on November 26, but it was moved up a day to a Thursday release.