'KBC 13': Amitabh Bachchan plays cricket with Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan in season finale

Every year, Amitabh Bachchan brings knowledge, thrill, excitement on television with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' Big B has been spearheading the show with his charm, wit, and grace. Well, the current season of the show has been received well among the masses, and here we are with the finale episode of the current season.

The promo of the last episode is out, and it will leave you with a big smile as Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will grace the show as the guests. This week's Shandaar Shukrvaar concludes the show with the presence of these two celebrated cricketers, and apart from the nail-biting QnA, the guests will indulge Bachchan with their game. In the promo, Irfan tells Bachchan that they have played the sport with many legends, except him. So, Mr Bachchan gears up, takes the bat and faces 'Tubanator' Bhajji's delivery. Before taking the challenge, the 'Shamitabh' actor was a little hesitant, but when Harbhajan bowls Bachchan, he smashes the ball with ease, scores a boundary and even a flying six.

Singh and Pathan play well, and after a while, Harbhajan expresses his wish to do the Bhangra with Mr Bachchan. A surprised Amitabh re-affirms his request, and the audience cheers them. The guest and the host matches the steps on the famous, 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra,' Check out the dancing moment of the trio.

The 13th season of the game show recently completed the milestone of 1000 episodes, and guests like Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan, grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff were among others who graced the show with their presence.