KBC 12: Runa Saha creates history, becomes first contestant to get to hot-seat directly; find out how

One of the most popular game shows on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 (KBC 12), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, witnessed an unprecedented account in its Thursday episode.

For the first time, in the show's history, a contestant Runa Saha from West Bengal had the opportunity to be on the hot-seat directly i.e. without going through the fastest finger first round.

Wondering how was that possible? Well, that happened because Saha was the last contestant left for this week and host Amitabh Bachchan, going by the show's format, decided to call her on to the hot-seat without letting her go through the 'fastest finger first' round that usually determines which individual will get the chance to actually play the game.

But since there were no participants left to play the fastest finger first round with her, Runa Saha was called to play the game directly.

Earlier, before Saha got on to the hot-seat directly, she had failed to win the fastest finger first twice in a row.

A homemaker who runs a small business of sarees, Saha had been trying to get to the hot-seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati since last few years.

And on Thursday, upon being called by host Amitabh Bachchan to play the game, a moved Saha got emotional and started weeping loudly on the show's set. On seeing Saha in tears, host Amitabh Bachchan tried to calm her down and urged her to wipe off her tears. Bachchan also mentioned to Saha that her days of crying were over.

After her conversation with the host, Saha calmed herself and began playing the game. She soon crossed the Rs 10,000 hurdle, however, could not go further since the buzzer rang. Saha will resume the game on Friday.

During the course of the show, Saha spoke about her struggles and talked about getting married at an early age and just being involved in household duties. She added that she had come to the show since she wanted to create an identity for herself.

Before Saha, contestant Akansha Pandey quit the game and took home Rs. 1,60,000.

Akansha was unable to answer this question:

- Rahul Banerjee, Dola Banerjee and Bombayla Devi have all won Commonwealth gold medals in which sport?

The correct answer to the above-mentioned question is - Archery