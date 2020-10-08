KBC 12 promo: Riteish Deshmukh opens up on father Vilasrao Deshmukh's death on Amitabh Bachchan's show

The return of Kaun Banega Crorepati on the small screen was welcomed by audiences with open arms as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan returned to the show as KBC 12 host.

And with the success of its episodes and high viewer ratings, the show is all set to welcome it Karamveers on Friday, as part of the special series that the show runs.

The Karamveer episodes feature individuals or organizations who have worked for the betterment of the society and gives them a chance to earn as much as possible so that they can use the money won on the show for the great cause they are already working towards.

This Friday, as a part of the Karamveer special episode, Amitabh Bachchan will extend a warm welcome to Dr Sunil Shroff, founder and managing trustee of Mohan Foundation. Shroff's NGO works towards spreading awareness about organ donation since the last two decades.

Accompanying him on the hot seat will be actor Riteish Deshmukh.

In a promo shared by the makers on social media, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen welcoming both the guests on the show.

In the promo, Bachchan can be seen talking to Reteish Dehmukh about his father Vilasrao Deshmukh's death and mentions how the former Maharastra Chief Minister could have been saved if organ donation was done in time.

To this, Riteish responds by stating that a lot of times its a matter of sheer luck.

Riteish also points out how there are very few donors and more number of recipients in the country, and talks about a list which has the recipients names, pointing out that in order to get on top of that list one needs to be in a critical condition. He mentions that the more critical the person is the higher on the list he goes, adding that it is really sad.

In addition to this, the promo also shows Retiesh sharing a fun conversation with Amitabh Bachchan where he talks about how engaging he found KBC since 2000.

He says when KBC's first promo was released in 2000, he would wait for the show every day at 9 pm and speak about an incident when he came across a bookseller, selling KBC books on the road while he was stationed at a traffic signal in his car.

He goes on to say that he bought the book and during Diwali, he would make all the family members in the house sit on the hot seat and play the role of the show's host -- Amitabh Bachchan -- himself.

While this KBC's 12 special episode will focus on spreading the message about organ donation, earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed like many in the country, he too has pledged to donate his organs.

The Karamveer special episode of KBC 12 will air on October 8 on Sony TV at 9 pm.