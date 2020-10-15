'KBC 12': Can you answer the questions contestant Swapnil Chavhan faced in Amitabh Bachchan's show?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is one of the most loved shows on television at the moment. In its episode on October 14, Bachchan welcomed Swapnil Chavhan from Mumbai on the hot seat.

For the uninformed, he had already answered till the 5th question in the October 13 episode and the show continued from there. Swapnil managed to win till Rs 25 lakh. He quit the game after the 13th question worth Rs 50 lakh as he had used up all his lifelines.

Can you answer all the questions faced by Swapnil in Amitabh Bachchan's show?

1. Which future president of the Indian Merchants' Chamber became President of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

Answer: Dinshaw Edulji Wacha

The options were Pherozashah Mehta, Dinshaw Edulji Wacha, Badruddin Tyabji, Dadabhai Naoroji.

2. Who is the only person to have won a Booker Prize and two Oscar awards?

Answer: Ruth Prawer Jhabvala

The options were Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, Salman Rushdie, Arthur C Clarke, and Eleanor Catton. Swapnil used the lifeline 'ask an expert' to answer this question.

3. Which fort in Maharashtra is home to the Kalalbangdi, Landa Kasam and Chawri cannons?

Answer: Murud-Janjira

The options were Raigad, Murud-Janjira, Sindhudarg, and Suvarnadurg.

4. Indian-American business executive Arvind Krishna became the CEO of which American multinational technology company in 2020?

Answer: IBM

The options were Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM. Swapnil used a lifeline and flipped the question.

5. In which stadium did Sachin Tendulkar score his 100th international century?

Answer: Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

The options were Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangabandhu stadium, Dhaka, M A Aziz Stadium, Chittagong, and Sylhet International cricket stadium

6. Which Urdu poet can be heard in this audio clip?

Answer: Rahat Indori

This was an audio question. The options were Munawar Rana, Javed Akhtar, Rahat Indori, and Wasim Barelvi.

7. According to Hindu mythology, which of these 'lokas' is also known as Amravati

Answer: Indraloka

The options were Indraloka, Agniloka, Shivaloka, and Vishnuloka.

8. In which of these universities did the Chinese traveller Huan Tsang study when he visited India during Emperor Harsha's reign?

Answer: Nalanda

The options were Nalanda, Takshashila, Somapura, and Vikramashila.

9. The politician seen in this video clip took additional charge of which new ministry in the 2019 Modi Cabinet?

Answer: Ministry of MSME

The options were the Ministry of Irrigation, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Electronics and IT.