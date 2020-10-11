'KBC 12': Sanjana Sanghi reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's question on 'Dil Bechara'

Amitabh Bachchan recently asked contestant Aarti Jagtap a question on 'Dil Bechara' and its leading lady. The question was - Name the actress who made her debut in the leading role, that featured in this song. The song played was the title track of 'Dil Bechara' and Jagtap instantly guessed it was Sanjana Sanghi.

Taking notice of the same and even posting a video from the question, Sanjana shared, "My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati."

"The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question?," she mentioned, clearly amazed at how the show took notice.

Here's her post:

Sanjana, like mentioned, made her debut with 'Dil Bechara' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died earlier this year under mysterious circumstances. Two test results have claimed that the actor died by suicide, but the protests demanding justice for the actor has not stopped.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty (also his last girlfriend) is out on bail but has to appear before the police station when called. She is also not allowed to travel outside of Mumbai, at least not without the permission of the police.

'Dil Bechara', an adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars', was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. He made his directorial debut with the film. The movie released during lockdown, a month after Sushant's untimely demise.