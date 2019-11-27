'KBC 11': Sudha Murthy's inspirational story of being the only girl among 599 engineering students deserves an applause

Sudha Murthy, who is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation recently made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's talk show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 during its finale episode. During the show, Mrs Sudha, who is an inspirational figure spoke about her life and the audience couldn't stop applauding while she spoke. She has an engineer, an author, philanthropist and more. She is also a member of public health care initiatives of the Gates Foundation.

In the episode, Sudha Ji went on to say that she decided to become an engineer in the year 1968 despite facing objections from her family. She got an admission in an engineering college where she was the only girl and there were 599 boys. The principal gave her admission under three conditions - she has to wear a saree, no entering the canteen and not to talk to the boys.

Sudha Ji further said that she has no qualms in wearing a saree and did not like the canteen food anyway. She did not speak to boys for a year and after she got the first rank, all the boys came forward and spoke to her.

After becoming the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the first task that Sudha Ji undertook was to get 16,000 toilets made. She has always been an advocate of sanitation being the basic right.