KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan makes a 'dhamakedaar' entry on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Watch

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be back on his hot seat and your Television sets with season 11 of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has already begun shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Amitabh Bachchan made a dhamakedaar entry on the sets of KBC 11, as the show went on floors. The channel shared a small teaser of Big B's entry on the show which has left his fans excited. The teaser video has Bachchan singing praises of the newly decorated set designn post which he makes an entry with the signature tune of the show playing in the backdrop.

Not just the fans, but Big B too is quite excited for the KBC 11. He shared a still from the sets of the show and captioned it writing, "T 3239 - .. it has begun .. among the fun .. the run .. for that ton .. .. KBC 11 th season .. 19 years of initiation .. !!"

Check out the picture and the video here:

While the basic format of the game show remains the same, the theme for this season has been revealed as 'Adey Raho'. The show is likely to replace the ongoing show Ladies Special on the channel. It will go on air from August 19, 2019 at 9 pm.