KBC 10 preview: Meet Assam's Binita Jain - this season's first crorepati

A tutor from Assam, Binita Jain took the hot seat on Monday for a brand new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Last we saw her, she had won Rs 25 lakh and her prospectives were looking great given the promotions of the show suggest she will deal with the jackpot question on Tuesday's episode.

Jain, a mother of two, comes from Gauhati, Assam. On the show, she revealed that her husband was kidnapped in February 2003 while on a business trip. Later, the family came to know he was kidnapped by terrorists. After a year and half of waiting, Jain decided that life has to move on and began taking tuitions to support her family.

Jinki zindagi ne di hain unhein kayin kathinaiyaan, aaj khelengi woh jeetne ek aur padhaav. Miliye Guwahati ki Binita ji se, kya de paayengi woh 7 Crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Dekhiye #KBC mein aaj raat, 9 baje, @SrBachchan ke saath. pic.twitter.com/sYjCBWR73q October 2, 2018

Her son has come as her jodidar for when she needs to take the helpline. Her daughter is her companion on the show.

Based on the promotional clips, we can say that Jain may attempt answering the jackpot question. Last season, Anamika Majumdar won Rs 1 crore but failed to answer the jackpot question. For season 10, Bhagalpur's ticket examiner Somesh Kumar Choudhary and Gujarat's graphic designer Sandip Savaliya reached the Rs 1 crore question but upon failing to give correct answer had to settle for Rs 25 lakh.

It shall be interesting to see if Binita Jain becomes the first ever jackpot winner.