The 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is in with the audience showering the show hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan with lots of love. In 18 years the show made its debut on Indian television, Kaun Banega Crorepati, or KBC as many call it, has not lost its sheen and attracts a massive following.

Along with usual broadcast, show's fans can watch Mr Bachchan posing difficult questions before contestants on digital platforms. As has been the tradition with the KBC in the past, the audience plays along with the contestant of the show. However, this time they will be actually able to play along and get a chance to sit on the hot seat and win exciting prizes.

While Jio customers will have an added advantage this year and can get a chance to sit on the hot seat facing megastar Amitabh Bachchan and can win prizes worth crores of rupees, others may just enjoy the show and play along without thinking of a prize.

KBC 10: According to Mahabharata, who was the mother of the asuras or demons?

A. Diti