Kavita Kaushik calls Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' a 'fake reality show' while replying to a Twitterati

Kavita Kaushik, who was a part of Bigg Boss 14 called herself a misfit after being a contestant on the show. She even walked out of the reality show and stirred up multiple controversies during her stay inside the house. Now, on her Twitter page, Kavita called Bigg Boss a 'fake reality show' after the user stated she spoiled her image by participating in it.

Tweet of the fan read as "You should not have done Bigg Boss. I dunno if it's just me but it did a lot of harm to imagine. I am your fan and wish you all the best things in life."

To which Kavita replied, "It's ok like they say once you've spoilt your 'image' you are free! Now I don't give a fu*k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show."

Check it out below:

Earlier, after walking out of Bigg Boss 14 house, Kavita clarified on her Twitter page that she doesn't want to give any interviews to anyone. She tweeted, "Dear YouTubers, and those messaging and calling for interviews please know that if I cared to give more explanations I would've stayed back and not walked out at will, you can go ahead and write or say anything, Just if you paint me bad, don't just stop at that, make me the devil. Cheers!"

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik has been declared as the winner of the reality show while Rahul Vaidya became the first runner-up.