FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience

'I couldn't breathe': Sumeet Sachdev reveals near-death experience

'Owe students more than outrage': Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'shamelessly exploiting students'

'Owe students more than outrage': Dharmendra Pradhan on CJP protest

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date; How it affects Indian students?

US Student Visa Rule Change: F-1, J-1 Visa holders must return by this date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsTelevision

TELEVISION

'Kaun hai yeh CJP?': Devoleena Bhattacharjee questions CJP's role in NEET protest

Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned the direction of the CJP-led protest, claiming that a movement that began over education has now become mixed with political agendas.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Kaun hai yeh CJP?': Devoleena Bhattacharjee questions CJP's role in NEET protest
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has questioned the direction of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

In a series of posts on X, Devoleena argued that the movement, which began as a student-led protest over the education system, has now become mixed with several political and social issues.

'What CJP protest? Kaun hai yeh CJP?'

Sharing her views, Devoleena wrote, "What CJP protest ? Kaun hai yeh CJP ? This was started as student protest for education. To protect education system. 370 wapas lana, umar khaleed, Ram- Sita, etc etc… yeh kaisa education protest hai?"

She further added, "Dont make yourselves fools, kyunki aise lomdi aur bhediye tumhe khana banakar saamne pesh kar denge aur dakaar bhi nahi lenge."

'Muddha bhatak chuka hai'

The actor said that people have every right to protest against problems within the education system and deserve support for doing so. However, she claimed that the ongoing movement has moved away from its original objective.

"Education system k against ladna. Poora haq hai and sabka support bhi. But filhal mudda bhatak chuka hai. Kyunki apni political career banaane k chakkar mein ,tum sabki future yeh jalaane ki poori taiyyari kar k baithe hai yeh," she tweeted.

Devoleena takes another swipe at CJP

In another post, Devoleena appeared to take a dig at the protest leadership and wrote, "Ek toh burger khaate huye hi dikh gaya. Toh sacchai yehi hai. Pehle Pest Control karo. Phir sahi mudde k liye lado." Her comments come amid the ongoing protests in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities and wider demands for reforms in the education system.

Who is Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

Devoleena rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in the popular television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has since appeared in shows including Laal Ishq, Swaran Ghar and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The actor has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15. Apart from her acting career, Devoleena has often expressed her views on social and political issues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan seeks USD 10 billion currency aid from US in wake of Iran mediation role
Pakistan seeks USD 10 billion currency aid from US in wake of Iran mediation rol
Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'exploiting students as political tools' over NEET protest
Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'exploiting students'
'I couldn't breathe': KSBKBT 2 actor Sumeet Sachdev reveals terrifying near-death experience
'I couldn't breathe': Sumeet Sachdev reveals near-death experience
Trump claims Iran 'desperately' wants to talk; Tehran remains defiant
Trump claims Iran 'desperately' wants to talk; Tehran remains defiant
Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series
Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement