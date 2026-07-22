'Kaun hai yeh CJP?': Devoleena Bhattacharjee questions CJP's role in NEET protest

Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned the direction of the CJP-led protest, claiming that a movement that began over education has now become mixed with political agendas.

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has questioned the direction of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

In a series of posts on X, Devoleena argued that the movement, which began as a student-led protest over the education system, has now become mixed with several political and social issues.

'What CJP protest? Kaun hai yeh CJP?'

Sharing her views, Devoleena wrote, "What CJP protest ? Kaun hai yeh CJP ? This was started as student protest for education. To protect education system. 370 wapas lana, umar khaleed, Ram- Sita, etc etc… yeh kaisa education protest hai?"

She further added, "Dont make yourselves fools, kyunki aise lomdi aur bhediye tumhe khana banakar saamne pesh kar denge aur dakaar bhi nahi lenge."

'Muddha bhatak chuka hai'

The actor said that people have every right to protest against problems within the education system and deserve support for doing so. However, she claimed that the ongoing movement has moved away from its original objective.

"Education system k against ladna. Poora haq hai and sabka support bhi. But filhal mudda bhatak chuka hai. Kyunki apni political career banaane k chakkar mein ,tum sabki future yeh jalaane ki poori taiyyari kar k baithe hai yeh," she tweeted.

Devoleena takes another swipe at CJP

In another post, Devoleena appeared to take a dig at the protest leadership and wrote, "Ek toh burger khaate huye hi dikh gaya. Toh sacchai yehi hai. Pehle Pest Control karo. Phir sahi mudde k liye lado." Her comments come amid the ongoing protests in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities and wider demands for reforms in the education system.

Who is Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

Devoleena rose to fame as Gopi Bahu in the popular television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has since appeared in shows including Laal Ishq, Swaran Ghar and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The actor has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15. Apart from her acting career, Devoleena has often expressed her views on social and political issues.