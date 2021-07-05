Kaun Banega Crorepati producer reveals that it was THIS reason why it didn't work out with Shah Rukh Khan

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan completed its twenty-one years on Saturday (July 3). Its first episode premiered on July 3, 2020, marking Big B’s small-screen debut. Another actor who returned to the small screen through KBC was Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, he hosted KBC only once for season five in 2011. As much as he was loved during his 'Fauji' and 'Circus' stints, people just could not accept him in Amitabh Bachchan's place.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the producer of KBC, Siddharth Basu addressed the criticism over selling sob stories on the show and why did Shah Rukh did not work as the host of the show.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, he said, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB. I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill.”

He further spoke about getting sympathy views for the show, he said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

KBC will be producing its thirteenth season this year. The audition for the show took place online, owing to the pandemic.