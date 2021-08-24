Kaun Banega Crorepati: Take a look at all crorepatis and what are they doing now

The 13th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati started on Monday (August 23) on Sony TV with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan once again returning as the host of the superhot show.

As ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' goes on air let's take a look at the winners of past seasons of KBC.

Season 11

Sanoj Raj

KBC 11 saw several crorepatis, including Sanoj Raj who was an IAS aspirant from Bihar’s Jehanabad. Raj, 25, said that he always wanted to appear in KBC but he would feel happy only after cracking the UPSC exam.

Babita Tade

Babita Tade was also one of the winners of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Talking to a leading web portal post her win, Tade shared, “I want to build a Shivalaya and then save enough for my kids’ future. I also want to help the students in my school. I want to get a water filter and build a kitchen shed, as they have a hard time eating during the rains.” Even after becoming a crorepati, Tade is still working as a cook in her school.

Gautam Kumar Jha

Gautam Kumar Jha from Bihar won Rs 1 crore in KBC 11. Jha was a senior engineer in the railways. During the show, Jha had said that he wants to use the prize money to build a house in Patna. Jha is still employed with the railways.

Ajeet Kumar

Ajeet Kumar, who hails from Hajipur, also won a crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. It is to be noted that Kumar was called best player of KBC 11 by host Amitabh Bachchan. Kumar said he wants to use prize money to form a rehab facility. According to reports, Ajeet Kumar is now a jail superintendent.

Season 10

Binita Jain

Binita Jain from Assam won Rs 1 crore. Jain has been working as a teacher in a coaching centre and she invested the prize money for the future of her children. She recently inaugurated a dental clinic for her son.

Anamika Majumdar

Anamika Majumdar won Rs 1 crore on KCB 9. Majumdar is a social worker and used the prize money for the betterment of her NGO. Anamika is still doing social work.

Achin and Sarthak Narula

Brothers Achin and Sarthak created hisotry by becoming the first contestants to win Rs 7 crore on KBC 8. The brothers appeared on the show to win money for their mother’s cancer treatment. Achin and Sarthak are currently running their own business.

Megha Patil

Megha Patil was another big winner of KBC 8. Patil is a cancer survivor. Not much is known about her after her appearance on KBC.

Season 7

Taj Mohammed Rangrez

Taj Mohammed Rangrez, who is a teacher, took home Rs 1 crore, He used the prize money for eye treatment of his daughter and build a house. Taj also used the prize money for the marriage of two orphaned girls. In 2016, Taj cted in a film, Mere Desh Ki Beti.

Firoz Fatima

Firoz Fatima won Rs 1 crore in season 7 and used the prize money to repay a big loan her family took for the treatment of her father. Not much is known about Fatima after appearance on the show.

Season 6

Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney

Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney is the first woman to win Rs 5 crore on KBC. She used the prize money to start her own apparel brand in 2015 in Delhi. She is married to actor Manmeet Singh, and lives in Mumbai.

Manoj Kumar Raina

Indian Railway employee Manoj Kumar Raina won Rs 1 crore in season 6. Not much is know about Raina after his appearance on the show.

Season 5

Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar, who hails from Bihar, took home Rs 5 crore. Sushil, however, failed to manage the sudden fame and money and got addicted to alcohol. Kumar is a teacher now.

Anil Kumar Sinha

Bank employee Anil Kumar Sinha won Rs 1 crore on the show. He now runs a YouTube channel and helps people prepare for KBC.

Season 4

Rahat Taslim

Rahat Taslim came won Rs 1 crore on KBC 4. Post her win, Rahat started her own garment business in Jharkhand.

Season 2

Guna-based electrical engineer Brajesh Dubey won Rs 1 crore. Dubey is currently enjoying his life away from the limelight.

Season 1

Harshvardhan Nawathe

Nawathe created history by becoming the first crorepati of KBC. Post his win, Nawathe went to the UK to study in a business school. He is now working in an MNC at a senior level and is married to popular Marathi actress Sarika Nawathe.