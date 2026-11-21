Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 got its first crorepati, and his journey is nothing less than a inspiration.

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 got its first crorepati. Jalgaon's Bhushan Thakare (28) has crossed a major milestone in the show. He cracked the correct answers to the questions that took him to the crore mark. Up next, Bhushan will now face the show's biggest question for a chance to win Rs 7 crore. Bhushan's journey to the hot seat is emotionally moving and inspiring. Before bagging Rs 1 crore, he came to Mumbai with big dreams and just Rs 24 in his pocket, hoping to build a better life for himself and his family.

Show's promo reveals season's first crorepati and his struggles

Sony TV dropped a promo revealing that Bhushan answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly. Amitabh is seen hugging him in the glimpse. Speaking to Amitabh, Bhushan revealed his hardships and his parents' sacrifices to support his education. His father worked as a daily wage worker, while his mother dealt with health problems and underwent several operations. Bhushan said their striving for him has impacted him, and he has been determined to achieve something that makes them proud. Bhushan revealed that he has not returned home in the past 1.5 years.

During his conversation, Bhushan revealed how much his parents had done for him and why he has found it difficult to return home without proving himself. He said, "Sir, I haven’t been home for the last year and a half, and I am now 28 years old. My parents raised me with great effort. My father worked as a laborer, and my mother has often been in poor health—she has undergone several surgeries. Yet, despite working as a laborer, my father managed to take care of my mother and also funded my entire education."

I told my parents I would return home only once I achieved something: Bhushan

Bhushan further explained that he started feeling he had not yet done enough for his parents, for the life they deserved. This is when he decided he would return home only after achieving something substantial. He said, "But I began to feel that I hadn’t yet managed to get settled, so I told my parents that I would return home only once I had achieved something worthwhile in life."