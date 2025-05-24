There were reports that Amitabh Bachchan would end his association with Kaun Banega Crorepati and, Salman Khan would replace him in Season 17. An insider has now spoken about the same, clarifying the rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan is the face of the Indian adaptation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire- named as Kaun Banega Crorepati. Ever since there were reports that Big B has stepped down from hosting the 17th season, his fans have been heartbroken. The news of Bachchan being replaced by Salman Khan has even made a few fans furious.

Now an insider has stepped in to clarify the matter. As per the report of India Today, a source informed the portal that there has no such discussions happening about replacing the host. The portal even quoted the source, "It is bizarre that such news reports are coming in. There is no way Big B would be replaced on the show."