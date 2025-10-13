Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan wins internet for handling 'mannerless, overconfident' child, little boy instructs Big B 'rules samjhane mat..'

Amitabh Bachchan came across Ishit Bhatt, a 'brash, aggressive' 5th-grade student at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, and he's getting bashed left-right-centre for his behaviour.

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as Shahenshah of Bollywood, recently came across an 'overconfident, aggressive' kid on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 that went on to give instructions to Big B. His brash behaviour has made headlines, and the kid is getting brutally trolled on the internet. Moreover, his parents are under fire, getting hate messages for not teaching basic manners.

For the unversed, on October 9, Ishit Bhatt, a 5th-standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, won the golden opportunity of playing KBC with the host Big B. At the start of the game, Ishit surprised Bachchan and other attendees by saying, "Mere ko rules pata hai, isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna. (I know the rules, so don’t sit and explain them to me right now.)" As the game progressed, Ishit started giving answers even before Bachchan put options. At one point, Bhatt went on to tell Bachchan, "Yeh koi sawaal hai puchne ka." Ishit’s style was aggressive — pressing to give options, making comments like “Arre option daalo” (put the options) and “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo” (asking to lock multiple choices) before waiting.

The question that broke Ishit's overconfidence

However, the game took an interesting turn when Ishit was asked, "What is the name of the first Kanda (section/book) of the Valmiki Ramayana?" This time, Ishit was silent, but Amitabh Bachchan went on to give options to choose from

A. Bala Kanda

B. Ayodhya Kanda

C. Kishkinda Kanda

D. Yuddh Kanda

Ishit chose B, and Bachchan declared that he selected the wrong option. The correct answer was Bala Kanda. Ishit was playing for Rs 25000, and with his wrong answer, he lost everything. Ishit walked home winning zero, and his defeat was celebrated by netizens.

Watch the whole viral video

Very satisfying ending!



Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience, and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time.

pic.twitter.com/LB8VRbqxIC — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2025

Netizens on Ishit Bhatt

Several cybercitizen expressed their anger at Bhatt's arrogant behaviour and slammed him and his parent. An internet user wrote, "A lesson for those parents who find brazenness and arrogance cute in little youngsters. It is not adorable; it is blatantly mannerless and disrespectful! The irony was that he lost on a question of Ramcharitmanas in which Prabhu Ram epitomises humbleness, grace and humility being a King! The first time I applauded when a kid lost." Another netizen wrote, "These TV shows should not have kids below a certain age. Agree that his behaviour was bad. But this show will have an impact on him for a long time. The parents should be counselled on basic parenting."