Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show to premiere on this date, KBC 17 tagline is...

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, which will premiere on August 11, is to be aired at 9 PM, Monday through Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

The 17th season of the immensely popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 11 this year and will seek to champion the dreams of commoners and their 'Can Do' attitude, its creators announced on Thursday.

Sony Entertainment Television on Thursday unveiled the new campaign for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17, highlighting the spirit of today’s India. Titled 'Jahaan Akal Hai, Wahaan Akad Hai', the campaign puts the spotlight firmly on how knowledge is empowering India, fuelling common man’s ambitions, instilling confidence, and driving a bold 'Can Do' attitude.

Directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and created by his production house, Good Co., the campaign makes a clear statement: True pride doesn’t come from what you own, but from what you know. Talking about the same, Vikas Bahl shared, "KBC has always been more than a quiz show, it’s a window into India’s changing mindset. India today is ready to shine because knowledge gives them courage, confidence, and that earned sense of pride. And when you have that kind of akal, a bit of akad or the swag that comes with it is only natural. It’s not arrogance, but the belief that 'Main bhi kar sakta hoon' (I too can do it)."

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati has always stood as a celebration of knowledge and the quiet pride that comes with it. This year’s campaign, 'Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Akad Hai', captures that sentiment beautifully and encourages people to take pride in their intellect and to walk tall with the confidence that comes from truly knowing."

