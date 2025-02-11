The episode ended on a poignant note as Ishanjali, despite knowing the correct answer, chose to quit the game, narrowly missing out on the Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, continues to thrill audiences with contestants winning large sums and sharing their inspiring stories. In the latest episode, a remarkable 21-year-old IIM Bengaluru student impressed Big B with her exceptional intelligence and strategic decision-making, making her a standout contestant.

Ishanjali Madaan, an IIM Bengaluru student, shared her inspiring story on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she created a community called 'You Inspire' to help parents of school-going students earn extra income. Through this initiative, she earned approximately Rs 3.5 lakh in a year, which she used to fund her tuition fees, her sister's education, buy a laptop, and support her family's household expenses. The episode ended on a poignant note as Ishanjali, despite knowing the correct answer, chose to quit the game, narrowly missing out on the Rs 50 lakh prize money.

Ishanjali won the Dugnaastra lifeline after correctly answering the Super Sawaal. She shared her entrepreneurial spirit, revealing her own cosmetics brand. Ishanjali strategically used lifelines, securing correct answers and bonus amounts for questions worth Rs 1,60,000 and Rs 3,20,000. In the Super Sandook round, she won Rs 70,000 and made a savvy decision to keep it in the bank, a first for the show.

Ishanjali continued to demonstrate her expertise, using the Double Dip lifeline to correctly answer the Rs 12,50,000 question. She also utilized her last lifeline for the Rs 25 lakh question.

When faced with the Rs 50 lakh question, Ishanjali was asked about the event in which Pierre de Coubertin, co-founder of the modern Olympics, won a gold medal at the 1912 Olympics.

Despite logically considering the answer, she decided to quit the game. However, she took a guess, choosing option C—Literature, which turned out to be correct.