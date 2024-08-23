Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Nareshi Meena quit Big B's show?

Nareshi she did not become the season's first crorepati as she struggled with the 1 crore question on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

In Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Nareshi Meena became the first contestant to reach the 1 crore question. Her touching story moved everyone in the studio, including Big B, who was visibly in tears.

Although Nareshi's journey was emotional, she did not become the season's first crorepati because she struggled with the 1 crore question. She had shared on the show that she was fighting a serious illness similar to a tumour, which had been treated but not completely cured.

Her determination impressed everyone, and she wanted to use the prize money for her treatment. Big B, touched by her bravery, promised to help with her medical expenses.

Rs 1 crore question

Amitabh Bachchan asked a question worth 1 crore to Nareshi, which was: "Who did Leela Rao Dayal defeat to become the first Indian woman to win a singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship?"

The options were: A- Lottie Dod, B- Gladys Southwell, C- Mae Seton, and D- Kitty Godfrey.

Left Nareshi confused

Nareshi was confused between options B and D and decided to quit the show. When asked, she chose A- Lottie Dod, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was B- Gladys Southwell. Nareshi left the show with 50 lakhs.

Before answering the question, her father mentioned that they were villagers and never imagined coming this far. He never thought he would even touch an airplane, let alone travel in one. Although Nareshi did not become the first contestant of the season,do you know the answer to this question?

About Nareshi

Nareshi Meena from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, appeared on the show and became the first contestant to reach the one-crore question with her smart answers. At 27, she has faced major challenges, including the brain tumour.

Before the 1 Crore Question, Nareshi Expressed Her Feelings

In the episode aired on July 22, the show began with the 1 crore question. Amitabh Bachchan introduced the episode by expressing both excitement and concern about what would happen next. The day before, Nareshi had become a contender for the 1 crore question by correctly answering the 50 lakh question. Before facing the 1 crore question, she shared her heartfelt thoughts, saying, “The goal I had before coming on this show has been largely fulfilled. You have given me the courage to continue.”

