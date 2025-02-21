On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan mentions that tehri is quite similar to biryani but prepared in a different way. He shares a personal story, saying that he once loved eating tehri but has stopped eating it now.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 kicked off with Amitabh Bachchan hosting the Fastest Finger First round, where Chandni Choudhary earned a spot on the hot seat.

A video played, highlighting her story. Chandni, a student at FMS in Delhi, also won a Bronze Medal in the 2023 Cyclethon. She is on the show to raise funds for her startup, "Saarthi." The game resumed, and one of the Rs 3000 questions was about the dish "tehri" from Awadhi cuisine. She correctly chose Uttar Pradesh as the answer.

While explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan mentions that tehri is quite similar to biryani but prepared in a different way. He shares a personal story, saying that he once loved eating tehri but has stopped eating it now. The host casually adds, "Aisa koi wajah nahi hai, bus aise he ek din mann aaya, chalo chawal nahi khayenge."

Chandni responds by saying that rice is her favorite food. She remembers telling an interviewer about it, only to have the person react negatively to her choice. Amitabh Bachchan and Chandni then talk about how they both enjoy eating rice with their hands.

Big B adds, "Par haanth se joh khake mazaa aata hai woh, kahin aur nahi aata, chawal-dal, usko mila karke kha liya."

As the game continues, Chandni talks about her startup, Saarthi, explaining that it has progressed past the idea stage and they’ve now developed a working prototype. They're currently pitching their product to secure funding.

Seizing the moment, Chandni pitches her startup directly to Amitabh Bachchan, who responds in his classic, unforgettable style.

Chandni goes on to explain that Saarthi is designed to help the elderly and people with disabilities, who are often the most vulnerable. Amitabh Bachchan, impressed by her idea, praises her for the initiative. Adding a humorous twist, he asks how he could use the app if he wanted to get his house cleaned.

After Chandni explains the process, Big B playfully asks, "Are you from Uttar Pradesh and do you know the meaning of 'safai' there?" He then jokes, "Aake humari ghar ki safayi kardo, leke sab humari ghar ki safai karke chala jaayegi." His reaction leaves the audience in splits of laughter.

His witty remark causes the entire audience to burst into laughter.