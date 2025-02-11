A conversation with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, sparked a lighthearted moment with host Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a childhood memory of his own.

Ishanjali Madaan, a 21-year-old student from IIM Bengaluru, quickly moved to the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round. The first question she faced, worth Rs 1,000, was about the color of a chicken's egg yolk.

The choices were: A. Green, B. Red, C. Yellow, and D. Blue. Without any hesitation, she chose the correct answer, C—Yellow. Following the show's tradition, Ishanjali’s resume was shared, highlighting her academic accomplishments and extracurricular activities.

She proudly mentioned her excellent school grades, her remarkable 99.89 percentile in CAT, and her involvement in various programs and stage performances. With a smile, she also recalled a fun memory of being dressed up as a pandit for a school event.

This sparked a lighthearted moment with host Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a childhood memory of his own. “Main jab nursery me tha, mujhe murgi ka bachha banaya tha. I was made to dress up wearing wings and all…” he said, causing the audience to burst into laughter.

As the conversation progressed, Ishanjali, a marketing student, piqued Big B's interest. The legendary actor admitted, “My team also tells me that I don’t market myself. How do I market myself?” Ishanjali eagerly explained, “Marketing and selling are two different things. Marketing is bigger than selling. You know what everyone wants. People come to see you here.”

The lively conversation between Ishanjali and Amitabh Bachchan not only brought plenty of laughter but also offered valuable insights into marketing, making the episode both fun and educational for the audience. With a mix of humorous moments and thought-provoking discussions, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to keep its viewers engaged and entertained.