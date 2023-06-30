Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan teases changes in game show, says 'sab kuch badal raha' in new promo

KBC 15 promo/Amitabh Bachchan Twitter

After announcing the new season of the quizzing-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati in April, the makers have now released a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 featuring the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted all the seasons in the last 23 years, except for the third one hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007.

In the latest promo for KBC 15, Big B teases that several new changes are being made in the show as he recites a verse, which seems to be titled "Sab kuch badal raha (Everything is changing)." The promo starts with a woman, dressed up in a suit, taking an office call on the laptop from her home, and also simultaneously playing football with her son. It then shows how the mode of payment has now changed to QR codes.



As Amitabh Bachchan continues reciting the verse in the voiceover, the visuals further show how the youngsters now have no fear in following their passion through the latest forms of content creation, how people are now starting their businesses from their homes, ordering food at their fingertips, and how the advent of video calls has brought people living outside the nation closer to their homes.

The Sholay star concludes his verse with these words, "Badi shaan se, bade gyaan se, dekho India badal raha (See how India is changing through its bigger pride and bigger knowledge)". The promo concludes with the veteran actor saying, "Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati (India is changing, Kaun Banega Crorepati is changing)", hinting at several changes that the audiences will get to witness in the new season.

The 80-year-old actor shared the latest promo on his social media handles and wrote, "Back on the job again...see you again." Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo with the caption, "Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein (Watch #KaunBanegaCrorepati, soon in a new avatar)". The premiere date for KBC 15 hasn't been announced yet.



