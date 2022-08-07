Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan's show

File Photo

With its 14th season, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to television. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, will be back to wow the audience with his distinctive baritone voice. The new season of the show promises to be more engrossing and satisfying for both the fans and the participants sitting at the hot seat. Here is all the information about when and where die-hard KBC viewers may watch the show.

KBC 14 will make its Sony TV debut on August 7 at 9:30 p.m. From Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m., Sony TV will broadcast the reality show. On the SonyLiv app, you can also watch KBC. The show, which debuted on Star Plus in 2000, just finished its 22-year run.

The programme will open with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests include Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

Previously, viewers who participated in PlayAlong had the opportunity to sit in the hotseat at the conclusion of the show. Now, however, they will have the opportunity to do so every Friday.