Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Shashwat Goel becomes Amitabh Bachchan hosted show's second crorepati

Shashwat Goel has won Rs 1 crore in a new promo released by Sony TV. He is also seen attempting to respond to the Rs. 7.5 crore question.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

SonyTV/Instagram

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has finally found the second crorepati after a protracted search. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen declaring that contestant Shashwat Goel has won Rs 1 crore in a new promo released by Sony TV. He is also seen attempting to respond to the Rs. 7.5 crore question. 

Check out the promo here: 

Megastar was asked by Indian Express, what makes him bring back to host the show. 

Bachchan promptly replied to the query by asserting, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.” The Paa star further revealed that even after 13 seasons of the show, he still feels nervous about heading the show. "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”   

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was seen in Ayan Mukerji`s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film released on September 9, 2022.He is also a part of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. 

Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. 

