Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Nikhat Zareen says she wants to meet Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

SonyTV/Instagram

The most recent guests on KBC 14 were Nikhat Zareen and Mirabai Chanu. They discussed a wide range of topics, including their families and jobs. Songs sung by Salman Khan were played during one of the show's questions. Nikhat began to smile as she listened to those and immediately fell into Mirabai's lap.

Later, she admitted to Big B that both she and Mirabai Chanu are Salman fans. She expressed her desire to meet Salman Khan in another segment, and Bachchan said that he hopes that she gets to meet Salman soon.

Mirabai also said that she had the opportunity to meet Salman Khan, which was a dream come true.

Nikhat was seen explaining to Amitabh and the audience how she fought with a man and suffered a black eye and bleeding from her nose as a result. "Beta, tujhe kujh hogya to tere se shaadi kaun karega," her mother reacted.

Amitabh said, "oho," in amazement at her response. "I responded, 'Arey Ammi aap tension kyu lerahi ho, agar naam hoga to dulho ki line lag jaani hai (Mom, why are you so tense, if I earn a name, grooms will be lined up for me)," continued Nikhat. Amitabh started laughing at this point.

On the other hand, Mirabai requested Amitabh to recite his well-known opening line from the 1990 movie Agneepath.

Amitabh returned to work on last Thursday after clawing back from Covid-19. After testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, he was placed in home isolation for nine days. Amitabh had expressed worry about missing the KBC shoot on his blog. "The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”