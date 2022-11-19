KBC 14: Kartik Aaryan surprises his doppelganger in Amitabh Bachchan's show, contestant breaks down

Kartik Aayan- Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a loyal fanbase and the reason is his admiration, and love towards them. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star enjoys fans from all age groups. From kids to teenagers, from middle-aged to senior citizens, Aaryan is adored by all. Recently, a contestant in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 got a double treat. At first, he becomes the contestant to win the fastest fingers first round and plays the game with mighty Amitabh Bachchan. Secondly, he gets a chance to interact with his idol, Kartik Aaryan.

In a recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kartik is seen making an appearance and the reason is his fan. In the upcoming episode, the contestant who is a mega fan of the young superstar, as he dons the looks of some of his characters and calls himself Kartik Aaryan in his intro video to which Amitabh Bachchan replies, "Unki female following bohot zada hai, aapki?" (He has a very huge female fan following, and you?)

Towards the end of the promo, Big B asks for a surprise for the contestant to be shown and there Kartik makes his appearance in the episode as he appears on video call to speak to the fan contestant who can't contain his happiness with this surprise. A fan of the actor shared the clip and it's going viral.

Kartik Aaryan, A Star with a huge female fan following sharing his fan moment at Kaun Banega Crorepati

On the work front, Kartik's last horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2022. In his upcoming films, Freddy is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December while its theme track, Kaala Jaadu is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video within 24 hours of its drop. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next.