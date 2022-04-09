Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Here's how you can register for Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with season 14, and Amitabh Bachchan's show is back to fulfil your dreams. The online registration for the new season will begin tonight (April 9) at 9 PM, and here's how you can register yourself for the game. All you have to do is to follow these simple steps and answer the queries honestly.

Steps to register

. Apply for KBC online registration from the Sony Liv app

. Choose the language of your choice between Hindi and English

. Enter your name

. Select your age group

. Share your educational qualification by selecting 'graduate' or 'under graduate' option

. Select your profession

Details shared once, can't be rectified, so make sure you enter all your personal details sincerely. A few days ago, the game show's super host Amitabh Bachchan announced the new season with a quirky promo, and it left the show's fans berserk. Do you want to know the process again? Check out this promo.

Here's the promo

The last season of the game show completed the milestone of 1000 episodes, and guests like Ayushmann Khurrana, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan, grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff were among others who graced the show with their presence.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were called as guests. The two ladies sat on the hot seat while veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh's wife joined the family through video-conferencing on the show's latest 'Shandaar Shukravaar' episode.

When Shweta Bachchan asked her father his feelings about the show completing 1000 episodes, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he wasn't being offered films and thus, he decided to appear on television with this show. And, the rest is history. Amitabh said, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai."