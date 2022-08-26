Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Contestant removes shirt after winning fastest finger first, video goes viral

SonyTV/Instagram

The quiz programme Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, presented by Amitabh Bachchan, fulfills the aspirations of the superstar's viewers who aspire to sit next to him. One such fan who was thrilled to get the chance to take the hot seat is featured in a new programme trailer.

In a brand-new KBC 14 commercial released by Sony TV, participant Vijay Gupta is seen racing the set of the show after being named the victor of the fastest finger first round. While performing his victory dance, he also takes off his shirt. Big B responds to him in the video, "Sahi hai sir, sahi hai."

After the celebration, Gupta was in his shirt when he was interrupted by a member of the crowd. But the host responded, "Ruk jaaiye, aisa na ho aur vastra utar jaayein," to the audience member. (Delay, let him to put on his shirt before he begins to take off his other clothing.)

The video was shared with the caption, “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.”

For the unversed, The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.