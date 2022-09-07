KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 75,00,000 question about flowering plants that Harsh Poddar couldn't?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 witnessed another nail-biting, entertaining episode. Harsh Poddar, a businessman showcased a great sense of knowledge, with gut instinct, and he went on to win Rs 50 lakhs on the show.

After winning 50 lakhs, Harsh went ahead with the 15th question which was worth Rs 75 lakhs. By this time, Rajat was out of lifelines, and out of luck, Rajat went with his gut instinct and decided to quit. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his decision, and Harsh won Rs 50 lakhs on the show.

Now let's take a look at the question that made Harsh quit

Q: Which of these flowering plants does not get its name from a person?



A: Bougainvillea

B: Gladiolus

C: Camellia

D: Dahila

Correct Answer: Gladiolus

Here are some other questions that Harsh played and went ahead winning big

Q: On 16 February 2022, Shri Amit Shah presided over a ceremony marking the 75th raising day of which of these organisations?

A: Kumaon Regiment

B: Delhi Police

C: Border Security Force

D: Rashtriya Rifles

Correct Answer: Delhi Police

Q: Which scientist and his team worked on this innovation?

A: Dr Homi Bhabha

B: Jonas Saik

C: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

D: S Chandrashekhar

Correct Answer: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Q: Which of the Mughal Emperor's life was adapted into a play by England's poet John Dragon?

A: Jahangir

B: Shahjahan

C: Aurangzeb

D: Bahadur Shah Zafar- I

Correct Answer: Aurangzeb

Harsh beautifully played the game and he expressed his wish to help his wife in setting up her dental clinic. Harsh further added that her wife has always dreamt about it, and he thinks that with Rs 50,00,000, he would be able to fulfil her dreams.