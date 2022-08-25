Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can you answer this question worth Rs 50,00,000 that made Prashant Sharma quit?

SonyTV/Instagram

The current season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted KBC has been running for a few days, and fans are loving it as usual. Prashant Sharma was in the hot seat today and he did play well.

Some questions asked on the show were:

-In 1971, which animal did Indian fans bring to the ground, when Indian won its first ever test series in England?

Answer: Elephant

-After whom is India’s National Adventure Award, given to honour adventure on sea, air and land, named?

-Tenzing Norgay

The question he was unable to answer on the show was:

-Which would be Tulip for Kyrgyzstan, lotus for Egypt, and orange for Ukraine?

Answer: Name of revolutions

For the unversed, few days ago, during a media interaction, Megastar was asked by Indian Express, what makes him bring back to host the show.

Bachchan promptly replied to the query by asserting, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season.” The Paa star further revealed that even after 13 seasons of the show, he still feels nervous about heading the show. "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.