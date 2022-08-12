Search icon
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 50 lakh question about Commonwealth Games that made Satyanarayan quit?

The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

It's been a few days since the new season of KBC hosted by Amitabh Bachchan started and as always fans are loving the show.

In the latest episode, the new concept of Play Along started today. Big B introduced contestants and made them play the fastest finger first. The person who won and made it to the hot seat was Satyanarayan Subbaraya.

Some questions asked in the episode were:

Q. Which of these terms is common to the early years of school and a unit of weight?

A. KG

Q. Food from which part of the world is mostly eaten using chopsticks?

A. East Asia

Q. What surname is common to the first foreign coaches of the Indian men’s national football and cricket teams? 6 40

A. Wright

Q. What does EEZ which extends more than a hundred miles from India’s coast expand to? 12, 50, 000

A. Exclusive Economic Zone

The question that made him quit the game was:

Q. Which city, that initially won the bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was later stripped of the nights to do so?

For the unversed, The programme opened with an Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv celebration in honour of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. Amitabh Bachchan will serve as the episode's host, and guests included Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita, and MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri.

In addition, to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the producers added a new padaav at the 15th Question called Dhan Amrit, in which the participants are guaranteed a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The jackpot has also been raised to Rs 7.5 crore.

Previously, viewers who participated in PlayAlong had the opportunity to sit in the hotseat at the conclusion of the show. Now, however, they will have the opportunity to do so every Friday.

 

